US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq end lower as Wall St sells the tax news
December 4, 2017 / 9:09 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq end lower as Wall St sells the tax news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, with banks and retailers surging and technology companies tanking as investors adjusted their portfolios in hopes of benefiting from expected corporate tax cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.46 points, or 0.24 percent, to 24,290.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.78 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,639.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.22 points, or 1.05 percent, to 6,775.37.

The S&P closed at its session low after earlier hitting a record intraday high. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

