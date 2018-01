Jan 22 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in Boeing, Apple and General Electric, and as a U.S. government shutdown entered its third day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 25,983.46. The S&P 500 lost 1.7 points, or 0.060492 percent, to 2,808.6. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.83 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,337.21. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)