Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks including Cisco and PayPal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.09 points, or 0.07 percent, to 23,375.33. The S&P 500 gained 1.46 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,580.31. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.64 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,787.43. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)