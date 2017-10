Sept 13 (Reuters) - All three major Wall Street indexes ended with record closes on Wednesday as gains in consumer discretionary and energy stocks offset losses in Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.8 points, or 0.17 percent, to 22,156.66, the S&P 500 gained 1.83 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,498.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.91 points, or 0.09 percent, to 6,460.19. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)