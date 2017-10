Oct 16 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose to record high closes on Monday as financial shares recovered from last week’s losses and higher oil prices lifted energy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.3 points, or 0.37 percent, to 22,957.02, the S&P 500 gained 4.47 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,557.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.20 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,624.01. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)