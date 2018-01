Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street dipped at the open on Monday, easing from record levels hit last week, as a fall in Apple’s shares weighed on the three major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.26 points, or 0.19 percent, to 26,567.45. The S&P 500 lost 7.6 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,865.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.86 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,481.92. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)