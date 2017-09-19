FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up on financials as Fed eyed
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 19, 2017 / 8:03 PM / a month ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up on financials as Fed eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday but trading was in a narrow range with financial stocks providing the biggest boost ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.28 points, or 0.18 percent, to 22,370.63, the S&P 500 gained 2.77 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,506.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.68 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,461.32. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.