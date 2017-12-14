US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down; investors worry about tax bill passage

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday as investors worried about potential roadblocks to Republicans’ tax overhaul, offseting their optimism over strong retail sales data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.32 points, or 0.31 percent, to 24,510.11, the S&P 500 lost 10.69 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,652.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.27 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,856.53. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)