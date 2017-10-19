FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat; late gains on Fed Powell report
October 19, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 2 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat; late gains on Fed Powell report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed flat on Thursday, coming back from sharp losses after the open, while Apple fell more than 2 percent to lead a decline in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to 23,163.04, the S&P 500 gained 0.84 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,562.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.15 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,605.07.

The S&P turned positive minutes ahead of the close after Politico reported that Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is the leading candidate to become President Donald Trump’s nominee for Fed chair, in what would be a continuation of the current stock market-friendly monetary policy. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
