Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes ended little changed on Monday after retreating modestly from record highs set during the session as gains for Amazon countered losses in shares of energy companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.51 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,580.5, the S&P 500 lost 0.98 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,601.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.64 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,878.52. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)