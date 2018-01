NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Thursday as losses in industrial stocks and interest-rate sensitive sectors offset marginal gains in tech stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.01 points, or 0.37 percent, to 26,018.64, the S&P 500 lost 4.45 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,798.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.23 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,296.05. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Nick Zieminski)