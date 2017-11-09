FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower with tech; focus on tax plan
November 9, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower with tech; focus on tax plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in Apple Inc and other technology stocks as investors turned their attention to a U.S. Senate Republican plan that would delay corporate tax cuts that investors want very much.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.42 points, or 0.43 percent, to 23,461.94, the S&P 500 lost 9.76 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,584.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.07 points, or 0.58 percent, to 6,750.05. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

