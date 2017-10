Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday even as technology shares bounced from sharp losses in the prior session and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations of a December rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.05 points, or 0.05 percent, to 22,286.04, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,496.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.57 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,380.16. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)