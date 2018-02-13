FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up for 3rd straight session; inflation data ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street climbed on Tuesday for a third straight session, buoyed by Amazon.com and Apple, while investors focused on inflation data on Wednesday that could upset the market’s fragile recovery - or clear the way for more gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.18 points, or 0.16 percent, to 24,640.45, the S&P 500 gained 6.97 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,662.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.55 points, or 0.45 percent, to 7,013.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

