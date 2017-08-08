FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after Trump warning to North Korea
August 8, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after Trump warning to North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday in a late afternoon selling spree following U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning he will counter North Korea with “fire and fury” if the country endangers the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.08 points, or 0.15 percent, to 22,085.34, the S&P 500 lost 5.99 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,474.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.31 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,370.46. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

