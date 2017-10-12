FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 7 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as banks weigh; AT&T slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as bank shares fell following quarterly results from JPMorgan and Citigroup, while AT&T tumbled 6 percent after it said it lost subscribers in the last quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.88 points, or 0.14 percent, to 22,841.01, the S&P 500 lost 4.31 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,550.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.04 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,591.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

