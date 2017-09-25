FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on tech selloff, N. Korea concern
September 25, 2017 / 8:02 PM / in 23 days

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on tech selloff, N. Korea concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, as a selloff in technology shares weighed on the Nasdaq, while the latest statement from North Korea to Washington kept investors on edge.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.08 points, or 0.24 percent, to 22,296.51, the S&P 500 lost 5.58 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,496.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.33 points, or 0.88 percent, to 6,370.59. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

