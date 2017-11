Nov 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened flat on Monday with investors focusing on what could be the biggest merger in the technology sector and President Donald Trump’s comments from his Asia tour.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.59 points, or 0.04 percent, to 23,530.6. The S&P 500 lost 1.81 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,586.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.52 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,764.95. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)