March 8, 2018 / 9:09 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Trump's softened tariff stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Thursday after President Donald Trump appeared to soften his stance on trade tariffs, easing trade war fears that had the market on edge for a week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to 24,895.21, the S&P 500 gained 12.17 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,738.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.30 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,427.95. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)

