US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record closing highs; banks rise
December 12, 2017 / 9:06 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record closing highs; banks rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow registered record closing highs on Tuesday with a boost from bank stocks as investors eyed a potential cut in U.S. corporate taxes and continued economic growth after strong inflation data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.39 points, or 0.49 percent, to 24,505.42, the S&P 500 gained 4.18 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,664.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.76 points, or 0.19 percent, to 6,862.32. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

