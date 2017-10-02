FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St indexes open at record highs
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 2, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 17 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St indexes open at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the open on Monday, the first trading day of the fourth quarter, on hopes of progress on President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.59 points, or 0.07 percent, at 22,420.68, the S&P 500 was up 1.53 points, or 0.06073 percent, at 2,520.89 and the Nasdaq composite was up 10.21 points, or 0.16 percent, at 6,506.17. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.