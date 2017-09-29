FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mixed at open after personal spending data
September 29, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 20 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mixed at open after personal spending data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed at the open on Friday after data showed cooling consumer spending in August and slowing pace of inflation growth, pointing to moderation in economic activity in the third quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.33 points, or 0.15 percent, to 22,346.87. The S&P 500 lost 0.36 points, or 0.014342 percent, to 2,509.7. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.63 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,462.08. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

