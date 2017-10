Oct 23 (Reuters) - The three major Wall Street indexes opened at record highs on Monday as investors cheered the continuation of Abenomics following the Japanese ruling party’s emphatic win in the weekend polls.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.09 points, or 0.01 percent, to 23,331.72. The S&P 500 gained 1.97 points, or 0.076499 percent, to 2,577.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 7.75 points, or 0.12 percent, to 6,636.81. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)