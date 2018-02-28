US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after GDP data

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. economic growth slowed slightly more than initially thought in the fourth quarter, weakening the case for faster rises in interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.48 points, or 0.39 percent, to 25,508.51. The S&P 500 gained 12.71 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,756.99. The Nasdaq Composite added 41.00 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,371.36. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)