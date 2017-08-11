FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after weak inflation data
August 11, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after weak inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Friday after data showed tepid inflation that could lead the Federal Reserve to hold off from raising rates this year, even as investors remained cautious over heightened tensions between the United States and North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.28 points, or 0.18 percent, to 21,882.29. The S&P 500 gained 2.36 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,440.57. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.97 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,226.84. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

