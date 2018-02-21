US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rise

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks and ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.99 points, or 0.15 percent, to 25,001.74. The S&P 500 gained 6.61 points, or 0.243349 percent, to 2,722.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.84 points, or 0.44 percent, to 7,266.15. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)