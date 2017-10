Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited President Donald Trump’s administration to outline his new tax plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.25 points, or 0.28 percent, to 22,347.57. The S&P 500 gained 8.24 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,505.08. The Nasdaq Composite added 34.16 points, or 0.54 percent, to 6,414.32. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)