US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tax plan doubts weigh
November 14, 2017 / 2:34 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tax plan doubts weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for the fifth straight day on Tuesday as worries about Republican tax plans and the economy’s ability to deal with more interest rate hikes weighed on the mood among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.35 points, or 0.28 percent, to 23,374.35. The S&P 500 lost 9.07 points, or 0.350892 percent, to 2,575.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.36 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,734.24.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

