US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tax plan doubts weigh

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for the fifth straight day on Tuesday as worries about Republican tax plans and the economy’s ability to deal with more interest rate hikes weighed on the mood among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.35 points, or 0.28 percent, to 23,374.35. The S&P 500 lost 9.07 points, or 0.350892 percent, to 2,575.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.36 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,734.24.