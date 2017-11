Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by tech and bank stocks amid rising skepticism over a Republican tax overhaul plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.47 points, or 0.47 percent, to 23,452.89. The S&P 500 lost 13.57 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,580.81. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.04 points, or 0.74 percent, to 6,739.08.