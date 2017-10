Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, a day after scaling record highs, amid a fall in technology stocks led by Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.36 points, or 0.21 percent, to 23,108.24. The S&P 500 lost 7.48 points, or 0.292044 percent, to 2,553.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.16 points, or 0.55 percent, to 6,588.06.