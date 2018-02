Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by a string of lackluster earnings and after the Federal Reserve raised its inflation outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.04 points, or 0.37 percent, to 26,053.35. The S&P 500 lost 5.29 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,818.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.54 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,387.94.