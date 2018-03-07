FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses on prospect of tariff exemptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly lower after Wednesday’s volatile session as investors struggled to get a read on U.S. trade policy after President Donald Trump promised hefty import tariffs but then said Mexico and Canada could be exempt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.76 points, or 0.33 percent, to 24,801.36 and the S&P 500 lost 1.32 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,726.8, while the Nasdaq Composite added 24.64 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,396.65. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)

