US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after Trump announces import tariffs

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average, trading marginally lower before Trump’s announcement, deepened its loss on the day to 153.86 points, or 0.61 percent, in response.

The S&P 500 was down 14.04 points, or 0.51735 percent, at 2,699.79 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 37.07 points, or 0.51 percent, at 7,235.94. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)