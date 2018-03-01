FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 5:44 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after Trump announces import tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average, trading marginally lower before Trump’s announcement, deepened its loss on the day to 153.86 points, or 0.61 percent, in response.

The S&P 500 was down 14.04 points, or 0.51735 percent, at 2,699.79 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 37.07 points, or 0.51 percent, at 7,235.94. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

