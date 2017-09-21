FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017 / 8:09 PM / a month ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower; Apple out of favor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday, with market heavyweight Apple out of favor on concerns about its latest iPhones, while financials rose as investors reacted to rising expectations for a third interest rate hike this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.36 points, or 0.24 percent, to 22,359.23, the S&P 500 lost 7.64 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,500.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.35 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,422.69. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

