Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as speculation over China halting U.S. bond purchases eased and investors focused on quarterly earnings reports and rising U.S. crude price.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.6 points, or 0.22 percent, to 25,425.73. The S&P 500 gained 6.46 points, or 0.23506 percent, to 2,754.69. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,168.70.