US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower amid Russia probe, Fed pick
October 30, 2017 / 1:34 PM / Updated a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower amid Russia probe, Fed pick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a record rally last week as investors waited for a decision on the next Federal Reserve head and assessed the first charges in connection with a probe into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.13 points, or 0.25 percent, to 23,376.06. The S&P 500 lost 5.75 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,575.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.77 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,694.50. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

