FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St flat as gains in energy, industrials offset healthcare losses
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 22, 2017 / 5:13 PM / in a month

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as gains in energy, industrials offset healthcare losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* North Korea rhetoric drives demand for safe-haven gold

* Healthcare stocks weigh on Dow

* Apple biggest drag on S&P, Nasdaq

* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

By Sruthi Shankar

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed in early afternoon trading on Friday as losses in healthcare and technology stocks were evened out by gains in energy and industrial stocks.

Uncertainty over the healthcare bill took a toll on health insurers with UnitedHealth sliding more than 2.3 percent to weigh the most on the Dow. Shares of other insurers Aetna and Humana also fell more than 1 percent.

Republican leaders are trying to win more support as they plan to bring the new bill to a vote next week, in what is considered their “last best chance” to repeal Obamacare.

The S&P and the Nasdaq were weighed down by a 1.4 percent fall in Apple’s shares as the launch of iPhone 8 kicked off in a less lively mood in Asia.

However, the losses in all three indexes were capped by gains in energy and industrial stocks. Boeing and Chevron rose about 0.5 percent to support the Dow.

Simmering tensions between the United States and North Korea kept investors drove investors to safe-haven assets, lifting gold from a four-week low.

North Korea said it might test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy the reclusive country.

“It’s a little bit of a risk-off move. We seem to be getting a lot of rhetoric, both from the administration and North Korea, and it would be premature to say there is an end,” said Marcelle Daher, senior managing director, asset allocation at Manulife Asset Management.

“But generally the market tends to shrug these things off.”

The latest spike in tensions prompted demand for gold, which rebounded from a four-week low on Friday.

At 12:33 p.m. ET (1633 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 27.83 points, or 0.12 percent, at 22,331.4, the S&P 500 was down 1.36 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,499.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.66 points, or 0.07 percent, at 6,418.03.

The Dow was on track to end the week in gains, but the S&P and the Nasdaq were poised for weekly losses.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led 0.81 percent jump in the telecom services index, followed by a 0.37 percent rise in the energy index.

Oil prices were mixed on Friday, hovering close to their highest levels in months, as major producers may wait until January before deciding whether to extend their output curbs beyond the first quarter.

The rate-sensitive utilities index was the biggest laggard, on track to clock its worst weekly loss since Nov. 2016.

T-Mobile rose 0.20 percent after Reuters reported the company was close to agreeing tentative terms on a deal to merge with Sprint. Sprint shares jumped 4.79 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,750 to 1,048. On the Nasdaq, 1,644 issues rose and 1,130 fell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.