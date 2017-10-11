US STOCKS-Wall St ticks higher with eyes on earnings

* GE drops after JPMorgan flags likely dividend cut

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Major stock indexes rose slightly on Wednesday though internally the S&P 500 showed a strong move toward so-called defensive sectors, while stocks reacted mutedly to the minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Real estate, utilities, and consumer staples were among S&P 500 sectors that posted gains, while financials were pressured by a slip in Treasury yields and industrials also fell.

“You’ve got sector rotation grinding the indexes higher and it’s hard to see what stops that,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Federal Reserve policymakers had a prolonged debate about the prospects of a pickup in inflation during their September meeting, but many policymakers still felt that another rate increase this year “was likely to be warranted.”

“Nothing changes the opinion that the Fed is likely to hike rates after the December meeting,” Hogan said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.97 points, or 0.13 percent, to 22,860.65, the S&P 500 gained 3.11 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,553.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.77 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,601.03.

Gains in Wal-Mart and Johnson & Johnson nudged the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another record high but declines in financials kept gains on the S&P 500 in check.

J&J rose 2.1 percent to $136.76 after Jefferies upgraded the stock to “buy,” saying the company’s pharma division would help it top analysts’ profit estimates.

The consumer staples sector got a boost from gains in Wal-Mart, which rose 2.4 percent, as well as from Kroger , which jumped 1.7 percent to $20.88 after news that it was exploring the sale of its nearly 800 convenience stores.

Banks take the focus as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup report results on Thursday, with analysts warning that results in the sector will largely be held back by low trading volumes, compared with a year earlier.

“Third-quarter results of large banks are expected to be tepid,” said Stephen Biggar, an analyst at Argus Research. “Trading revenue (will be) down due to low volatility and loan growth remaining flat to slightly negative.”

With the S&P 500 up 14 percent in 2017, investors are betting on strong earnings growth across the S&P 500.

Wunderlich’s Hogan said the catalyst to stop the grind higher in stocks would be “some big names missing the mark in earnings, away from any hurricane-related explanations.”

General Electric fell 1.6 percent to $22.99 after JPMorgan said a dividend cut was “increasingly likely” and lowered its price target on the stock.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.44-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 140 new highs and 24 new lows. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bangalore; Editing by James Dalgleish)