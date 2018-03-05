US STOCKS-Wall Street extends gains as fears of trade war ease

* Speaker Ryan urges Trump not to move forward on new tariffs

* All 11 S&P sectors higher

* Indexes up: Dow 0.89 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.85 pct (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Ankur Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks swung higher on Monday as fears of a global trade war eased following mounting pressure on President Donald Trump to hold off on his threat to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The Dow was up 1 percent in early afternoon trading on Monday, after slumping 140 points at open, while all the 11 S&P sectors were higher, led by the information technology index .

Facebook, Amazon and Netflix provided the biggest boost.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan urged the Trump administration not to move forward on new tariffs, citing risks to the economy. Trump said he was not backing down on the plan, saying he did not think that there would be a trade war due to the tariffs.

“There has been a lot of conflicting information in terms of (administration’s) plans and it’s leading to some back and forth movement in the market,” said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“Nobody wants to take a big position to sell, only to find the administration change its mind.”

The global stocks also recovered to move higher, with oil prices rising on forecasts for robust demand growth and concerns that OPEC will not be able to increase its production capacity.

Trump’s threat of tariffs had rattled investors, with global stock markets sliding since Thursday.

“I think investors have stepped back from the immediate reaction,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago, adding that Ryan’s comments were helping some gains.

At 12:56 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was up 217.63 points, or 0.89 percent, at 24,755.69, the S&P 500 was up 24.08 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,715.33.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 61.68 points, or 0.85 percent, at 7,319.54.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical jumped 37 percent after the drug developer’s eye drug met the main goal in a late-stage study, while Dermira plunged 64 percent after the company abandoned its acne drug.

General Electric shares rose 2.7 percent after brokerage William Blair’s bullish note.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,978 to 863. On the Nasdaq, 1,899 issues rose and 957 fell. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Sriraj Kalluvila)