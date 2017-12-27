FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Wall Street little changed as tech offsets energy
December 27, 2017 / 7:35 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

US STOCKS-Wall Street little changed as tech offsets energy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Oil prices retreat from 2015 highs

* Tesla down on KeyBanc’s lowered estimate for Model 3 deliveries

* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P 500 up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, as gains in the technology sector offset losses in energy and helped keep major indexes nearly flat.

The S&P technology index was up 0.1 percent and poised to snap a five-session losing streak, its longest since April, led by gains in Facebook, up 1.0 percent, and Visa , up 0.8 percent.

Trading volumes remained muted in the holiday-shortened week between Christmas and New Year. Trading on Tuesday marked the thinnest volume of the year for a full session.

“We don’t see the behaviors typical of theme changes so we think this messiness in December is just temporary; the leadership of the year will resume and continue into 2018,” said Craig Callahan, President of ICON Funds in Denver.

“Technology, for example, led but we don’t see them as overpriced.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.81 points, or 0.06 percent, to 24,762.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.18 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,680.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64 point, or 0.01 percent, to 6,936.89.

Oil prices dipped after hitting a near two-and-a-half-year high in the previous session, pushing down the S&P energy index by 0.4 percent.

ConocoPhillips, off 1.6 percent and Chevron down 0.4 were the biggest drags on the index.

Housing stocks edged up 0.1 percent after data showed contracts to buy previously owned homes edged higher in November, the latest signal the housing market may have regained some momentum.

Tesla shares fell 1.7 percent after brokerage KeyBanc lowered its estimate for Model 3 deliveries to roughly 5,000 units from 15,000 units for the fourth quarter.

Shares of wireless-charging technology developer Energous Corp surged 107 percent to $18.30 after it got certification for its wireless charging transmitter.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 14 new lows. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
