White House seeks another $44 billion in hurricane aid

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it had it asked Congress for $44 billion in supplemental disaster assistance to help those affected by recent hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and the Virgin Islands.

“At this time, the administration is requesting an additional fiscal year 2018 funding in the amount of $44 billion and the necessary authorities to address ongoing recovery efforts,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.