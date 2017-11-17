FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House seeks another $44 billion in hurricane aid
November 17, 2017 / 5:19 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

White House seeks another $44 billion in hurricane aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it had it asked Congress for $44 billion in supplemental disaster assistance to help those affected by recent hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and the Virgin Islands.

“At this time, the administration is requesting an additional fiscal year 2018 funding in the amount of $44 billion and the necessary authorities to address ongoing recovery efforts,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Reporting by David Alexander, Jeff Mason and David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Heavey

