American Airlines, Southwest employees to get bonus after tax reform

Jan 2 (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. airline American Airlines Group Inc and peer Southwest Airlines Co on Tuesday said they would give their employees a $1,000 bonus in light of the recent tax reform bill.

American Airlines will distribute the bonus to each team member, excluding officers at its mainline and wholly owned regional carriers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Southwest said it also donated $5 million to charitable causes and that it was increasing its fleet investment with Boeing. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)