WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The story headlined “U.S. House tax panel chairman says flexible on mortgage deduction” published at 2050 GMT is withdrawn as U.S. House tax panel chairman Kevin Brady mistook the question which referred to property tax reductions in the Republicn tax reform plan announced earlier Thursday.

There will be no replacement story. STORY_NUMBER: W1N1N001D STORY_DATE: 02/11/2017 STORY_TIME: 2050 GMT