WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The chief tax writer in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday that Republicans had finalized a tax bill they hope to vote on next week and that details would be released in a “few hours.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told reporters the text of the bill would be posted when the House comes into session at 5:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) on Friday. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)