#Markets News
September 14, 2017 / 6:17 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-U.S. House Republican says tax plan won't have specific rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds further Brady quotes in paragraphs 4-5)

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The top Republican tax law writer in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday that he does not expect an upcoming tax reform framework to contain specific numbers on income tax rates for corporations and individuals.

“Probably not that specificity,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said at a policy forum when asked if the plan due for release on Sept. 25 would include target tax rates for individuals and U.S. corporations.

“You’re going to see clear approaches on where we want to go on business rates,” Brady added. “You’ll see where we’re going on individual rates.”

Asked later about his remarks, the Republican told reporters that House leaders are still in discussions with their counterparts in the White House and Senate to determine what details would be included.

“My point is that it won’t have specifics through every region of the tax code that everyone is interested in,” Brady said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

