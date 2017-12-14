U.S. bill to allow property and income or sales tax deductions -key lawmaker

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee indicated on Thursday that a Republican tax bill will allow property and income or sales taxes to be deducted under the state and local income tax deduction.

Republican Representative Kevin Brady, asked if it was true that the so-called SALT deduction would include property and income or sales taxes under a compromise bill forged by House and Senate Republicans, told reporters: “Yes.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)