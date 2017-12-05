FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House tax panel chair to urge longer-lasting individual tax rate cuts
December 5, 2017 / 4:05 PM / a day ago

U.S. House tax panel chair to urge longer-lasting individual tax rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House of Representatives’ tax-writing panel on Tuesday said he would push to make tax rate cuts for individuals more permanent as the House and Senate reconcile their two versions of a sweeping tax overhaul.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, speaking to reporters, also said he was concerned about the Senate tax bill’s restoration of the corporate alternative minimum tax. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

