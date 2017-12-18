FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican U.S. Senator Collins says she will vote for tax bill
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 18, 2017 / 9:31 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Republican U.S. Senator Collins says she will vote for tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Monday she would vote for the sweeping tax overhaul her party’s leaders hope to push through Congress this week, all but ensuring its passage despite seemingly universal opposition from Democrats.

“The first major overhaul of our tax code since 1986, this legislation will provide tax relief to working families, encourage the creation of jobs right here in America and spur economic growth that will benefit all Americans,” she said in remarks on the Senate floor. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.