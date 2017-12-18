Republican U.S. Senator Collins says she will vote for tax bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Monday she would vote for the sweeping tax overhaul her party’s leaders hope to push through Congress this week, all but ensuring its passage despite seemingly universal opposition from Democrats.

“The first major overhaul of our tax code since 1986, this legislation will provide tax relief to working families, encourage the creation of jobs right here in America and spur economic growth that will benefit all Americans,” she said in remarks on the Senate floor. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)