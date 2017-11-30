FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sen. Collins says not committed to tax bill, concerned about SALT
November 30, 2017

Sen. Collins says not committed to tax bill, concerned about SALT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Thursday she was not committed to voting for the Senate tax bill, citing concerns over healthcare and a deduction for state and local taxes.

Collins told reporters at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast it would be “very difficult for me to support the bill if I do not prevail on those two issues” but she was encouraged by her discussions with leadership.

Collins said she believed the corporate tax rate does not need to be cut as low as 20 percent, as President Donald Trump has favored. She said 21 or 22 percent would be “fine with me.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

