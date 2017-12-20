AT&T says to pay bonuses, invest $1 bln once tax reform signed

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Wednesday it will pay $1,000 bonuses to more than 200,000 employees and invest an additional $1 billion in the United States in 2018 once a tax reform bill approved by Congress is signed into law.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years on Wednesday, sending the sweeping bill to U.S. President Donald Trump for his signature. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Bill Rigby)